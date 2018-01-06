Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

2face Idibia does not regret cancelling #VoteNotFight protest


2face Idibia Singer speaks on why he cancelled #VoteNotFight protest

Though not stated, 2baba mentioned that he had genuine reasons for cancelling the #VoteNotFight protest.

  • Published:
2face Idibia promoting the #VoteNotFight with Chief Willie Maduabuchukwu Obiano of Anambra. play

2face Idibia promoting the #VoteNotFight with Chief Willie Maduabuchukwu Obiano of Anambra.

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian R&B musician 2face Idibia does not regret his abrupt cancellation of the #VoteNotFight protest expected to hold in the year 2017.

2baba who acknowledged that a lot of people were disappointed due to the quashed event which had already gained national attention revealed in an interview with the Guardian News that the stoppage was for good reasons though he did not state them in the report published on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Two yam sellers jointly hold a cardboard with the #VoteNotFight inscription. play 2face Idibia does not regret cancelling #VoteNotFight protest (Rural Reporters)

 

"The protest, I had to cancel it, for very genuine reasons. Many people were disappointed and I understand why but at the same time, I don’t know if they were in my shoes at that point in time, what they would have done.

"I don’t regret nothing, I just take it that it was for a good reason and even the cancellation was for a good reason," he said.

The year 2017, saw an intense rivalry between Nigerian celebrities which reached the attention of fans on social media.

ALSO READ: R&B legend lashes at critics questioning his good intention

While a majority of these clashes ranged from marital issues, artistic disagreement, others were basically problems that could have been handled in the background.

According to the R&B singer, who was last year linked consistently to a beef with Blackface, a member of the defunct boy-band, Plantashun Boiz, airing one's laundry on social media is a recipe for disaster.

"Social media is like pouring petrol on fire you’re trying to quench instead of using water.

"Like me, I’ve always preached one love but it doesn’t mean that if person wey dey give me beef, even if I no respond, e no mean say I go take am from the person completely."

Idibia's passion and commitment to impacting on the lives of people like he intended with the protest bears a similar complexion with his baby mama Pero Adeniyi, who disclosed that she donated her kidneys in a bid to save her mother some years ago.

Postby

 

Pero, who has been living alright since the surgical operation recounted the experience in a Facebook post shared in November 2017.

Her comments saw her give thanks for the opportunity to live healthy despite alleged opposition from the R&B singer's wife, Annie Idibia.

Funmi Bazuaye, a sister to the thankful woman criticized the actress for preventing her husband from keeping in touch with Pero's children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

TV Personality: Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundi TV Personality Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundi
Efia Odo: Actress goes nearly nude in new Instagram photos Efia Odo Actress goes nearly nude in new Instagram photos
Shatta Wale: Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste reveals Shatta Wale Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste reveals
Ryn Roberts: This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day Ryn Roberts This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day
Ghana Movies: I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris Kodjoe Ghana Movies I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris Kodjoe
John Dumelo: Actor talks investment failure in 2017 John Dumelo Actor talks investment failure in 2017

Recommended Videos

Video: This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day
VIDEO: Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition
Donations: D Black makes donation to orphange Donations D Black makes donation to orphange



Top Articles

1 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits she's...bullet
2 Shatta Wale Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste revealsbullet
3 Ryn Roberts This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make...bullet
4 Efia Odo Actress goes nearly nude in new Instagram photosbullet
5 TV Personality Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundibullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits to being an adulterer,...bullet
7 Ghana Movies I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris...bullet
8 John Dumelo Actor talks investment failure in 2017bullet
9 Proud Father Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife...bullet
10 Sad News Ajara Mapouka of 'Junka Town' fame deadbullet

Related Articles

2Face Idibia Gordons apologizes to singer following 'illiterate' jibe
2Face Idibia Blackface accuses singer of 'killing' Plantashun Boiz

Top Videos

1 Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your daybullet
2 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months of...bullet
3 VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competitionbullet
4 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at...bullet
5 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
6 Yvonne Nelson Actress cries at Efya Girl Talk Concert 2017bullet
7 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex fantasybullet
8 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
9 Celeb babies Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017bullet
10 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet...bullet

Celebrities

Patience Nyarko Gospel musician accused of husband snatching
sg.jpg
Shatta Couple Shatta Michy debunks reports of separation from Shatta Wale
Shatta Michy
Shatta Movement “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy
Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine
Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian actress reveals newborn daughter's name