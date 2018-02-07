"A man tried to kiss me after a shoot" - Ecow Smith Asante

news

Ghanaian actor, Ecow Smith-Asante has recounted how he was sexually harassed by a man after a shoot.

In an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM, Ecow said the man, who was part of a production team for a movie outside the country tried to kiss him.

READ ALSO: Pusher, Ecow star in new movie "Divorce or Suicide?"

The actor was tight lipped about the details of the encounter, refusing to mention even the country, but said he was shook after the man made the attempt.

He told host, Lexis Bill that although the encounter socked him, he had to be diplomatic about it.

"Every time I finish shoot, the director and the producer will say ‘thumbs up…let’s go… next scene,’" the actor said concerned that he never got criticized by the director and producer.

Ecow said he became suspicious after the producers did not criticize his work but rather were too impressed with his output.

After he shoot his scenes for the movie, a member of the production team followed him to his hotel.

"A man hugs me and then his lips are getting close to me…he hugged me tight and brought his lips...I was shocked to the marrow with goosebumps all over me. I’m like ‘please just stay back," the actor recounted.

READ ALSO: Ekow Smith Asante marries girlfriend of four years

"In the most diplomatic way, I pushed him back. The next day, we got on set and the person didn't want to come close to me. I finished my scenes and I was out. Until today, I have never been to that country,” Mr Smith-Asante said.