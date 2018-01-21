Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

A Plus' wife respond to skin bleaching saga


Akosua Vee A Plus' wife respond to skin bleaching saga

The fashionista has been trending on social media after a Facebook user posted an old picture of her when she was dark in complexion.

The wife of musician Kwame A Plus, Akosua Vee, has responded to bleaching claims being levelled against her.

play

 

Another Instagram user had accused her of not only bleaching but says she also borrows bleaching products in order to keep up with her new skin colour.

On Friday, Akosua Vee shared new photos of her and captured it "The friyaaay kinda feeling. Mighty Conquerer."

In the comments, a user posted an old picture of her looking dark in complexion and sought to find out from her if she was the one.

She responded saying: "Opinions are like noses so choose what you want to believe . I can't laugh anymore gh media (SIC).

play

 

She later sarcastically posted that she was enjoying the bleaching allegation buzz after she reportedly complained to her husband that the media was being unfair to her.

"Ghanafuo so my husband never told me Trending was this sweet and he's been enjoying alone all these while??? Kwame uv been selfish...Abeg, lemme enjoy na this will be news tooo..IS IT YOUR TRENDING?Ga lady , mabodam fokn...(SIC)."

