Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Actor reveals his trusted friend tried to poison him


Prince David Osei Actor reveals his trusted friend tried to poison him

The actor said his drink was poisoned when he went on a hangout with his friends last December.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has disclosed that he was nearly poisoned by a trusted friend during a night out.

According to him, experiencing 2018 would have been but just a dream had it not been for the intervention of God, through a waiter.

READ ALSO:  VIDEO: Shatta Wale moves into 1m dollar mansion with family

Speaking in an interview with Joy FM, the actor said he went on a hang out with some friends last December, unknown to him that someone wanted to poison him to death.

play

 

He narrated that he was saved by a waiter who saw the person drop the poison into his drink and alerted him about it.

“I was trying to hang out with some folks and I felt I was cool with them because I felt we were friends and we were hanging. Unknowingly, someone had the intention of poisoning my drink and I didn’t see it. It was the waiter who saw it and called me out,” Prince David Osei said.

“So when he called me, I didn’t really get it…he told me ‘be careful don’t drink anything on the table’ and I was like why? Then he said he can’t tell me but later revealed that somebody had put something in my drink."

READ ALSO:  “My son was mistakenly killed by the doctor” - Eucharia Anunobi reveals

He advised the public to be wary of the friends they keep, insisting not all close persons are loved ones.

The popular further spoke against envy and over ambition, it is better to focus on one’s own talent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mr Eazi: Singer hangs out with Femi Otedola Mr Eazi Singer hangs out with Femi Otedola
Ypee: I will buy a Benz for Sarkodie because he has blessed my career - rapper promises Ypee I will buy a Benz for Sarkodie because he has blessed my career - rapper promises
VIDEO: Shatta Wale moves into 1m dollar mansion with family VIDEO Shatta Wale moves into 1m dollar mansion with family
Sad News: “My son was mistakenly killed by the doctor” - Eucharia Anunobi reveals Sad News “My son was mistakenly killed by the doctor” - Eucharia Anunobi reveals
RIP: Ebony’s mother sings “Maame hw3” during one week celebration RIP Ebony’s mother sings “Maame hw3” during one week celebration
Ebony's Friend: Franky Kuri’s family facing financial struggles in retrieving body from morgue Ebony's Friend Franky Kuri’s family facing financial struggles in retrieving body from morgue

Recommended Videos

Beef Alert? Patapaa Singer Finally Replies Sark Over Ypee’s "Meye Guy" remix Beef Alert? Patapaa Singer Finally Replies Sark Over Ypee’s "Meye Guy" remix
Ebony's Passing: Government Dismisses Reports Of A State Burial For Ebony Ebony's Passing Government Dismisses Reports Of A State Burial For Ebony
Tupac Shakur: Did Tupac have Ghanaian roots? Tupac Shakur Did Tupac have Ghanaian roots?



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death Check out first photos from the one-week celebration of Ebonybullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's...bullet
3 Ebony's Friend Franky Kuri’s family facing financial struggles in...bullet
4 VIDEO Shatta Wale moves into 1m dollar mansion with familybullet
5 Sad News “My son was mistakenly killed by the doctor” - Eucharia...bullet
6 Management Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for...bullet
7 State Asset John Dumelo to face Martin Amidubullet
8 Ebony Dead A week after here is how Ebony’s accident scene...bullet
9 Photos Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reignsbullet
10 Kojo Poku "I saw in a vision that Lil Win has died" -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
6 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
7 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
8 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt...bullet
9 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
10 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet

Celebrities

Stephanie Benson finally covers up and she's absolutely stunning
Stephanie Benson Singer reveals how she used her b**bs to win contracts
Delay
Delay TV host shares uncomfortable experience at her church
Social Media Rankings John Dumelo ranked most influential Ghanaian actor
US actor Will Smith has jumped to Netflix's defence in the row over the future of cinema at the Cannes film festival
Will Smith Actor thanks fans in 43 different languages after hitting 10m followers on Instagram