Actor reveals his trusted friend tried to poison him

news

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has disclosed that he was nearly poisoned by a trusted friend during a night out.

According to him, experiencing 2018 would have been but just a dream had it not been for the intervention of God, through a waiter.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Shatta Wale moves into 1m dollar mansion with family

Speaking in an interview with Joy FM, the actor said he went on a hang out with some friends last December, unknown to him that someone wanted to poison him to death.

He narrated that he was saved by a waiter who saw the person drop the poison into his drink and alerted him about it.

“I was trying to hang out with some folks and I felt I was cool with them because I felt we were friends and we were hanging. Unknowingly, someone had the intention of poisoning my drink and I didn’t see it. It was the waiter who saw it and called me out,” Prince David Osei said.

“So when he called me, I didn’t really get it…he told me ‘be careful don’t drink anything on the table’ and I was like why? Then he said he can’t tell me but later revealed that somebody had put something in my drink."

READ ALSO: “My son was mistakenly killed by the doctor” - Eucharia Anunobi reveals

He advised the public to be wary of the friends they keep, insisting not all close persons are loved ones.

The popular further spoke against envy and over ambition, it is better to focus on one’s own talent.