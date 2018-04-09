Actress claps back at critics

news

Kumawood actress Clara Benson known on screens as Maame Serwaa, finally has a response to critics who troll her for speaking 'terrible English'.

Award-winning actress in an interview with Delay said she's saddened by the way Ghanaians measure success.

To the actress, speaking good English does not put huge sums of money in one's bank account.

Explaining further,she said "Ghanaians have a perception that if you can't speak English it means you are unwise or if you can't speak English you can't be successful but I can cite so many people who, without school, have made it in life and have huge figures in their bank accounts".

But she says she is not bothered by such things because critics and trolling come with being a star.

"As a celebrity, you would have to ignore most of the things that you hear. At the press conference, the critics didn't know what I was going through that particular moment. My mother who shaped and pushed me to who I am today and where I have reached today was no more. She was absent at my biggest contract signing event and that had already made me sad" she said .

"Maame Serwaa, can you speak good English?" pushed further by Delay, she answered, "I speak fairly good English".

Maame Serwaa who was signed on to Silvanus Record label with a 5 year contract.