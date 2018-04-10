Baby Blanche Actress says she hates lesbianism

news

Ghanaian actress Blanche Nana Adoma, popularly known as Baby Blanche, has opened up on her encounter with lesbians.

According to her, some lesbians have approached her before but said she detests that act of homosexuality due to her Christian fate.

READ ALSO: Nadia Buari: Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?

Speaking on the Celebrity Ride show with blogger Zionfelix, the actress recounted her previous experience with a lesbian who wanted her as a lover.

Baby Blanche said she literally had to flee from her lesbian friend, adding add she sought her boss to help get her off her back.

“Yes! Yes, you have no idea the way I had to run away from them,” she answered when asked if she had ever been asked out by a lesbian.

“There was this lesbian who used to be a friend but I didn’t know she was one of them. Gradually she started speaking to me about it and I had to flee. I even informed by boss at the time to help ward her off.

READ ALSO: Songs of the month: 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018

“I’m a Christian and I won’t compromise on any favour in the eyes of man. I only act on God’s word,” she added.

Asked whether she is currently in a relationship, the actress said no, but was quick to add that she is “observing and speaking to someone”.