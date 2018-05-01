Afia Schwarzenegger admits she is ugly

news

TV and radio host Afia Schwarzenegger has admitted that she is ugly.

The controversial media personality has agreed with many who believe that she is unpleasant, epulsive, especially in appearance, according to Zionfelix.com

The comedienne on TV Africa Sunday evening whilst talking about her Political Police show which premieres on the same channel this May Day acknowledged that she is not beautiful, distinctive and remarkable in appearance.

According to her, she is not worried about folks who decide to call her ugly because she is aware of that fact.

The outspoken personality further stressed that she is also aware that she wasted money on marrying a wrong person so she is again not perturbed when people decide to insult her with that mistake.

Afia Schwarzenegger who said on the 'Odo Confession' show that she does not easily forgive folks who speak against her stressed that she will certainly reply anyone who speaks against her.

She further warned individuals who plan to insult her to first survey themselves to make sure they are saints else they will regret ever attacking her.