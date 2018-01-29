Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo clash over 'alleged' gay


Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo clash over Owusu Bempah's 'alleged' gay son

The two clashed on Instagram Monday, January 29, after the TV host posted a photo of Owusu Bempah's son alleging that he is a gay.

Model Efia Odo and Afia Schwarzenegger are having a feud over an alleged 'gay' boy reported to be the son of Prophet Owusu Bempah.

Afia Schwarzenegger posted a photo with the caption: “This handsome young man is a son of some pastor bi oo…Rumours have it that He is _ _ _Schwar Tv is recording now…watch Schwar Tv for the rest of the story from Legon. Good morning Schwaralewas”

 

This agitated Efia Odo who came into the conversation to say:

“My little cousin isn’t what you think he is there isn’t any rumors like that lord knows….Targeting a child because your feuding with his father is an ultimate low.”

Afia Schwarzenegger then replied Efia asking, "are you sure or you just seeking attention on my page Madam…what is he not???what rumours are u talking about???"

Efia Odo then rebutted: "don’t need attention from you and I think the whole world knows that sister afia the rumor u are trying spread that my cousin is gay that’s what I’m talkin about. U wanna attack my uncle go ahead but leave the child out of it it doesn’t speak well of u at all."

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

