Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos

Controversial television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, was Wednesday invited by the Police Intelligence Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly wearing a police uniform without authority.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared two photos of herself wearing a police uniform and the camouflage and saluting with her left hand.

According to reports from Graphic Online, they were by close sources to the CID told that the Police Administration’s attention was drawn to the pictures after they were posted on social media.

Afia is said to have told the police that the uniform was given to her by her producer whom she identified only as Paa during interogation.

She told the police that the pictures were taken as a promo prior to the production of a new television series to be aired on TV Africa titled ‘Political Police.’”

She could, however, not produce her producer whom she claimed had travelled outside Accra to shoot a documentary and could not be reached on his mobile phone.

The police, however, explained that anybody who wanted to use a police uniform for any form of television production, drama or educational activity must first apply officially to the Police Administration through the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service.

After the application is reviewed, an officer in the region or police division where the uniform is needed is appointed to assist the applicant to obtain the uniform under supervision.