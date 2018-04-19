Afia Schwarzenegger’s bedroom mystery man finally found?

news

TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger seems to have finally let the cat out of the bag.

Last year, Afia Schwarzenegger made the headlines after her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah caught her in bed with another man.

The man in question was able to bolt without been seen because the room was dark. Since then, questions have been raised about the identity of the man who bolted only in black boxer shorts as though he was on a relay without a baton.

Well, Afia Schwar has finally exposed the man to the world and has said he offers sex for money.

According to her, the economy is in a bad state and therefore there is the need to give out her husband to other women to sleep with in order for them to make extra income from the women.

It would be recalled that in September last year, Comedienne and Television Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, was caught red-handed by her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, being laid by another man.

The situation is said to have ended the marriage between Afia and Abrokwah who Afia claimed had become a toast of other young ladies who had been sending him their nude images.

In the two minute, twenty-three-seconds video recording of the entire incident believed to have happened at the home of Afia Schwarzenegger, Mr Abrokwah budges into the room that appeared not to have been locked and found the two lovers naked in bed.

He is heard asking the man whose face cannot readily be identified if he is unaware Afia is a married woman amidst shouts of “Ashawo! Ashawo!” to wit prostitute. Out of shame, Afia in defence rushed into the bathroom for a towel to cover herself and asked what he was doing in the house and who invited him.

Abrokwah who claims to have in his hand a bottle of a liquid substance which he claimed is acid and threatens to empty the contents on both if they fail to cooperate.

The man fearing for his life struggles with Abrokwah briefly and runs away from the room leaving Afia behind who insists she has divorced him because he physically assaulted her.

Her husband, on the other hand,d admits they only had a disagreement and he went to see his mother only to return to see her being laid by another man wondering what kind of woman she is. Mr Abrokwah reveals he has been trailing her sleeping around with other men and was only waiting for the opportune time to close up on her.

At the latter part of the video, the television personality is heard begging for clemency and said she took a loan to wed him.

News about her extramarital affair went viral with reports suggesting she went in for another man because her husband had failed to pay the money they borrowed for their wedding in South Africa.

The matter has since been pending before an Accra High Court where Abrokwah is facing five charges, including two counts of domestic violence, a threat to harm, assault and publication of obscene material. He has denied all the charges and on bail of GH¢20,000.00 with three sureties.