Afia Schwarzenegger says she will not campaign for NDC again


Oops! Afia Schwarzenegger dares NDC to contact her for election campaign

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger says she will not campaign for NDC.

Radio/TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger says she is no longer part of NDC and dares them to contact her for election campaign.

According to Afia, she is disappointed in the National Democratic Congress for abandoning her bosom friend, MzBel after she was involved in an accident a few weeks back.

The TV Africa presenter condemned the party for not visiting the musician following her accident at the beach.

The furious comedienne on Political Police show vowed not to campaign for NDC in the upcoming election.

Explaining further for her new decision, the host Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that executives of the party do not care about celebrities who campaigned for them ahead of the 2016 general polls but always want to appear at public events which will yield them political points.

