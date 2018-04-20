Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ahoufe Patri breaks silence on pregnant, weed smooking rumours


Ahoufe Patri Actress breaks silence on pregnant, weed smooking rumours

Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri has denied rumour of her pregnant saying I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress Priscilla Agyemang, known as Ahoufe Patri in the showbiz industry, has debunked rumours she is pregnant.

Speaking to JoyNews’ at the just ended 2018 Ghana Music Awards, Ahoufe Patri admitted that stories about her smoking weed were a blow because her mother was involved.

“You can’t bully me. I mean when you hear something like that about yourself and also because they [rumour mongers] involved my Mum that [and] was below the belt and it got me but I am good now,” she said.

Ahoufe Patri play Ahoufe Patri

READ MORE: Weed smoking brings out the best in me - Singer opens up

The actress cum video vixen initially refused to respond to the weed smoking claim but later when asked if she was pregnant, she rebutted.

The actress rubbished claims that she smokes weed.“Ok so the weed allegation is not true and I am not pregnant,” she stressed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Moesha saga: KKD weighs in on Moesha Boduong's controversial CNN interview Moesha saga KKD weighs in on Moesha Boduong's controversial CNN interview
Nana Aba Anamoah: TV host breaks silence on VGMA break in transmission Nana Aba Anamoah TV host breaks silence on VGMA break in transmission
Motherhood: Hajia 4real shares cute photo of her and her baby girl on social media Motherhood Hajia 4real shares cute photo of her and her baby girl on social media
Bullet: Manager breaks silence on Ebony’s father's allegations Bullet Manager breaks silence on Ebony’s father's allegations
Lutterodt: Shatta Michy deserves Shatta Wale's beatings - Counsellor Lutterodt Shatta Michy deserves Shatta Wale's beatings - Counsellor
Coat Vien: Patapaa is a joker not a musician – Fancy Gadam Coat Vien Patapaa is a joker not a musician – Fancy Gadam

Recommended Videos

Fancy Gadam: Patapaa is not a serious musician; he is a big joker Fancy Gadam Patapaa is not a serious musician; he is a big joker
Video: I'm proud of my sagging breasts - Rosemond Brown Video I'm proud of my sagging breasts - Rosemond Brown
Yvonne Nelson: Actress and her daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo magazine Yvonne Nelson Actress and her daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo magazine



Top Articles

1 VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMAbullet
2 Photos Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive carsbullet
3 Bullet Manager breaks silence on Ebony’s father's allegationsbullet
4 Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed...bullet
5 Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man for wealthbullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host’s bedroom mystery man finally found?bullet
7 VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse...bullet
8 Shatta Wale ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be...bullet
9 Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over...bullet
10 VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for...bullet

Related Articles

Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother - Shatta Wale
Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don Jazzy reacts (Photos)
Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?
Nasty C SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy
Lutterodt Shatta Michy deserves Shatta Wale's beatings - Counsellor
Shatta Wale ‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be premiered on May 12

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
3 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
7 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet
10 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet

Celebrities

Ebony
VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s management to visit her grave with awards
Kurl Songx
Kurl Songx Highlife artiste disappointed in VGMA organisers
King Promise, Patapaa and Joey B
Joey B Stop teasing artistes when they don’t win awards - rapper
Patapaa
Patapaa 'One Corner’ is senseless but you still dance to it - singer