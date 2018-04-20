Ahoufe Patri breaks silence on pregnant, weed smooking rumours

news

Actress Priscilla Agyemang, known as Ahoufe Patri in the showbiz industry, has debunked rumours she is pregnant.

Speaking to JoyNews’ at the just ended 2018 Ghana Music Awards, Ahoufe Patri admitted that stories about her smoking weed were a blow because her mother was involved.

“You can’t bully me. I mean when you hear something like that about yourself and also because they [rumour mongers] involved my Mum that [and] was below the belt and it got me but I am good now,” she said.

The actress cum video vixen initially refused to respond to the weed smoking claim but later when asked if she was pregnant, she rebutted.

The actress rubbished claims that she smokes weed.“Ok so the weed allegation is not true and I am not pregnant,” she stressed.