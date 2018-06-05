Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Aki opens up on alleged ‘fight’ with Pawpaw


Aki and Pawpaw are known to be best of friends, having starred alongside each other in numerous Nollywood movies in the past.

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly kwon as Aki, has lifted the lid on his rumoured fall out with colleague Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw.

However, Aki and Pawpaw, as they are widely known, have not been on the same set for some time now, leading to talk about a fall out between them.

play

 

But reacting to the matter, Aki insists he is still on good terms with his colleague, quashing rumours of any fight.

He explained that both of them have not been featuring in same movies in recent times because they are working on different projects.

According to him, he is currently shooting a movie, of which Pawpaw is one of the lead characters.

“I just finished shooting a film with my friend, Pawpaw. We have not been working together like in the past because we are both engaged in different projects,” Aki told them Punch.

“I am still shooting The Johnsons family series. When they gave us a month break, I quickly went to shoot two films with Pawpaw.

“I have kept many producers waiting, but some of them looked for other options. I am busy; Pawpaw is busy too.

“We don’t have any problem. I don’t like people carrying rumours which explains why I don’t grant interviews any longer.

“The chemistry between me and Pawpaw is still there on and off the screen as he is more like a brother to me.”

