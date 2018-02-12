Akon wanted to sign Ebony Reigns badly

According to Ricky Nana Agyemang 'Bullet', the record label owned by American multiple award-winning Akon contacted him some time back to sign Ebony Reigns.
He said Akon made a good offer and needed her 'badly'.
Bullet was speaking about the Zylofon Media 'bail out' brouhaha on Okay FM when he made the revelation.
The 20-year-old singer and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.
The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants – a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and Ebony's P.A, Franky, died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there.