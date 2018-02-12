Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Akon wanted to sign Ebony Reigns badly


According to Ricky Nana Agyemang 'Bullet', the record label owned by American multiple award-winning Akon contacted him some time back to sign Ebony Reigns.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng also known as Ebony Reigns died on Thursday, February 9, 2017.  The songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm, on her way from Sunyani. play

(Instagram/@ebony)
The manager of late Dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns, has revealed that he was approached by Konvict Kartel to sign the artiste.

According to Ricky Nana Agyemang 'Bullet', the record label owned by American multiple award-winning Akon contacted him some time back to sign Ebony Reigns.

He said Akon made a good offer and needed her 'badly'.

Bullet was speaking about the Zylofon Media 'bail out' brouhaha on Okay FM when he made the revelation.

play

 

READ MOREL: Ebony Reigns lied to her management to visit her mum

Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old singer and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants – a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and Ebony's P.A, Franky, died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there.

