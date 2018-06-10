Pulse.com.gh logo
Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl


Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl

She is reported to have given birth to a baby girl, but she has not commented.

  • Published:
play
It appears Ghanaian actress Ama K Abebrese is finally a mother.

She is reported to have given birth to a baby girl, but she has not commented.

READ MORE: Ama K Abebrese: “I don’t condemn" Rashida, she needs “counselling”

Ghanacelebrities.com first reported the details of the birth.

Her pregnancy was kept from the public although it was report months ago that she was heavily pregnant.

She had told Pulse.com.gh in 2015 that she was "in love" with an "extraordinary man."

She revealed: "Of course as I'm dating, the reason I don’t talk about my personal life is that I am in the public eye and my partner should not be in the public eye too. I just have to respect his privacy. I wouldn't’t say my partner is ‘any guy’; he is an extraordinary person and I am glad I’m in this position, but I have to respect his privacy and set the boundaries”.

She got married privately in Ghana to a mixed race man she met when she was at TV3.

READ MORE: "Christabel Ekeh is having a mental breakdown" - says filmmaker

Since the marriage, Ama K spends much of her time in Takoradi where the husband is based, according to Ghanacelebrities.com

