Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Amanpour defends Moesha


Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex

According Christiane Amanpour, it is “distressing” and “disappointing” that Ghanaians have made Moesha a target for freely speaking her mind on the subject of sex and relationships.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour has risen to the defense of Moesha Boduong following a series of public backlash against the actress.

According to her, it is “distressing” and “disappointing” that Ghanaians have made Moesha a target for freely speaking her mind on the subject of sex and relationships.

READ ALSO: Celebrity Beef: Efia Odo comments on Moesha Buduong's assertion

Moesha became an object of public scrutiny after she said on CNN’s “Sex & Love Around The World” series, that in Ghana many women rely of married men to survive due to the tough economic conditions.

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

 

The actress trended on social media throughout last week, and was bashed by the public both on the airwaves and on social media.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also released a strong-worded statement condemning Moesha for tagging Ghanaian women along in her comment.

However, in a sharp riposte, Mrs. Amanpour has come to the defense of the embattled actress, insisting Ghanaians have been unfair in their treatment of Moesha.

According to her, she is “hurt and angry to see such an innocent woman condemned by the press and by many people on social media.”

CNN Journalist, Christiane Amanpour play

CNN Journalist, Christiane Amanpour

 

In a statement released through CNN, the 60-year-old presenter said women around the world must be allowed to speak freely on such matters without shame.

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong: Ghanaian actress finally apologises to Ghanaians

“I am so surprised to see this happening in Accra, a city that has rightly got so much attention recently for being one of the most economically and politically successful capitals in Africa. Indeed I was heartened while I was in Accra, listening to a speech by the President himself, defending the rights of the free press to report fully, accurately and fairly,” she said.

The CNN host added: “I urge my colleagues in the Ghanaian press to reserve judgment for the whole episode, and for the people to understand that all must be seen in context, not judged on one excerpt.

“I also respectfully urge the President of Ghana and the minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to stand up for the rights of one of their own who was simply enjoying a carefree, boisterous and mostly humorous conversation with me.

“I want women all over the world to know they can and should be able to talk about matters of sex and love without fear and without shame.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

VGMA 2018: Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results
American Singer: R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
SA to Ghana: Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy
Behind Bars: Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos
Birthday: Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today Birthday Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today
Nasty C: SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy Nasty C SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy

Recommended Videos

VGMAs Aftermath: Fancy Gadam receives hero's welcome in Tamale after 2018 VGMA VGMAs Aftermath Fancy Gadam receives hero's welcome in Tamale after 2018 VGMA
Celebrity News: Wiyaala makes Ghana proud with performance at Commonwealth Games Celebrity News Wiyaala makes Ghana proud with performance at Commonwealth Games
Celebrity Endorsement: M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas Celebrity Endorsement M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas



Top Articles

1 MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumoursbullet
2 Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with...bullet
3 VGMA2018 Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMAbullet
4 Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?bullet
5 Photos King Promise's 'oversized sneakers' at 2018 VGMA causes...bullet
6 Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother -...bullet
7 Celebrity Couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa look damn cute...bullet
8 Motherhood Yvonne Nelson shares cute photo of her...bullet
9 Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit,...bullet
10 VGMA 2018 Angry Patapaa accuses VGMA board of taking...bullet

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
7 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Model reveals daughter's name
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama
Sarkodie
Branding Patapaa's brand is strong - Sarkodie
Shocking Is Shatta Michy calling Shatta Wale a hypocrite?