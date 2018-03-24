news

Amber Rose and 21 Savage have gone their separate ways.

Rap-Up reports that Rose has confirmed the reports that she has broken up with the Atlanta rapper.

However, according to the reports, a reconciliation is very possible.

The model turned mogul said this during an interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on REAL 92.3.

“I love him, I really love him, and I miss him, I think about him every day,” she said.

“I can’t say that I’m single because, in my heart, I still love him. For me to say, I’m single means I want to go out and find something else like I’m ready to mingle, and I’m not. My heart is still with him, so hopefully, we can work it out. If we can’t, the love is still there. Hopefully, we’ll be able to be friends.”

Rose described the separation as a "rough patch," making it clear that she hopes for a reconciliation.

She added: “It’s just so fresh.We’re having a rough patch, I guess you would say. It’s still very fresh. I can never sit up here and say I’m single [because] I don’t feel single. I was just with him, and I still love him.”

Amber Rose shuts down break-up rumours with 21 Savage

Earlier this month, Amber Rose denied all the break-up rumours concerning her relationship with 21 Savage,calling them mere speculations.

It would be recalled that there were speculations that the eight months relationship had hit the rocks following the couple's unusual move by unfollowing each other on Instagram and they both wiped off their photos on each other's Instagram feed .

According to the mother of one, while granting an exclusive interview with Shadesroom, they are still together.

"We’re still together, I just unfollowed over 100 people though, His unfollow was on accident—It’s back up now," she explained. When asked why she deleted all his photos from her page, she explained that it was due to the unwanted attention 21 Savage was getting.

"Everybody was going in on my baby and I didn’t like that," she said. Well even though these excuses do not really sound convincing, let's just hope this isn't another celebrity relationship waiting to hit the rocks.