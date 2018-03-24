Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Amber rose hopes for reconciliation, confirms split from 21 Savage


Amber Rose Model, 21 Savage split

The model turned mogul confirmed the split during an interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on REAL 92.3.

  • Published:
Amber Rose with boyfriend, 21 Savage play

Amber Rose with boyfriend, 21 Savage

(HipHopDX)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Amber Rose and 21 Savage have gone their separate ways.

Rap-Up reports that Rose has confirmed the reports that she has broken up with the Atlanta rapper.

ALSO READ: Are Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose ready to kiss and make up?

However, according to the reports, a reconciliation is very possible.

The model turned mogul said this during an interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on REAL 92.3.

Glitz and glamour from MTV VMA's 2017 play

Glitz and glamour from MTV VMA's 2017

(AFP / Getty)

 

“I love him, I really love him, and I miss him, I think about him every day,” she said.

“I can’t say that I’m single because, in my heart, I still love him. For me to say, I’m single means I want to go out and find something else like I’m ready to mingle, and I’m not. My heart is still with him, so hopefully, we can work it out. If we can’t, the love is still there. Hopefully, we’ll be able to be friends.”

Rose described the separation as a "rough patch," making it clear that she hopes for a reconciliation.

She added: “It’s just so fresh.We’re having a rough patch, I guess you would say. It’s still very fresh. I can never sit up here and say I’m single [because] I don’t feel single. I was just with him, and I still love him.”

Amber Rose shuts down break-up rumours with 21 Savage

Earlier this month, Amber Rose denied all the break-up rumours concerning her relationship with 21 Savage,calling them mere speculations.

It would be recalled that there were speculations that the eight months relationship had hit the rocks following the couple's unusual move by unfollowing each other on Instagram and they both wiped off their photos on each other's Instagram feed.

Amber wants ex-mother-in-law to back the hell off from her and son play

Amber wants ex-mother-in-law to back the hell off from her and son

(Getty Images)

 

According to the mother of one, while granting an exclusive interview with Shadesroom, they are still together.

ALSO READ: "Kardashians, Kanye West are not relevant to my life" - model fires

"We’re still together, I just unfollowed over 100 people though, His unfollow was on accident—It’s back up now," she explained. When asked why she deleted all his photos from her page, she explained that it was due to the unwanted attention 21 Savage was getting.

"Everybody was going in on my baby and I didn’t like that," she said. Well even though these excuses do not really sound convincing, let's just hope this isn't another celebrity relationship waiting to hit the rocks.

Amber Rose on Late night with Seth Meyers
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Ebony's funeral: Rich Ghanaian culture displayed at Ebony's funeral Ebony's funeral Rich Ghanaian culture displayed at Ebony's funeral
Ebony's funeral: Ebony asked her mother to sing for her – Uncle Ebony's funeral Ebony asked her mother to sing for her – Uncle
RIP Ebony: Mortuary man in Ebony fondling video speaks: denies culpability RIP Ebony Mortuary man in Ebony fondling video speaks: denies culpability
Countryman Songo: Sport journalist receives a wild welcome at Ebony’s funeral(Video) Countryman Songo Sport journalist receives a wild welcome at Ebony’s funeral(Video)
Zylofone team: Zylofon Media boss donates to late Ebony’s family Zylofone team Zylofon Media boss donates to late Ebony’s family
Tyga: Rapper really wants us to think Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, is his Tyga Rapper really wants us to think Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, is his

Recommended Videos

Countryman Songo Countryman Songo
Countryman Songo Countryman Songo
Zylofone media Zylofone media



Top Articles

1 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
2 Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is...bullet
3 Photos Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remainsbullet
4 VIDEO Ebony Reigns laid in statebullet
5 M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaignbullet
6 Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following...bullet
7 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis...bullet
8 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
9 Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of...bullet
10 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating...bullet

Related Articles

D'Banj Blac Chyna attends singer's listening party in L.A
Amber Rose Model breaks Internet with 'pantless' snap
Bridget Shiel Criss Waddle mourns model featured in ‘Bie Gya’ video
MTV VMAs 2016 Kanye West speaks about Taylor Swift again
Blac Chyna Has Rob Kardashian proposed?
Kanye West Rapper trolls social media again!
Pulse List 5 reasons we want Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa to reunite
MTV VMAs 2016 Nicki Minaj's Bao Tranchi look is her best red carpet statement ever!
Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa Back on? Ex couple share kiss while out together
Pulse List 7 'dreamy' photos of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby girl

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
10 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner gives birth to first child with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Check out these new selfies of model, Stormi
Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, Nana Tornado, others spotted at Ebony's funeral
Photos Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, Nana Tornado, others spotted at Ebony's funeral
RIP Ebony Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in honour of Ebony
RIP Ebony to be laid to rest today