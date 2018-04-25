Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

American rapper Meek Mill finally out of prison


Meek Mill American rapper finally out of prison

Philadelphia 76ers basketball team co-owner Michael Rubin, who has been working closely with Meek since he was first incarcerated back in November 2017, first broke the news via his Instagram page.

  • Published:
Meek Mill play

Meek Mill
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American rap artiste Robert Rihmeek Williams ‘Meek Mill’ has finally been released from jail after months of legal back and forth.

The “All Eyes on You” hitmaker was freed Tuesday, April 24, following a Supreme Court hearing.

Philadelphia 76ers basketball team co-owner Michael Rubin, who has been working closely with Meek since he was first incarcerated back in November 2017, first broke the news via his Instagram page.

play Philadelphia 76ers basketball team co-owner Michael Rubin, who has been working closely with Meek since he was first incarcerated back in November 2017, first broke the news via his Instagram page.

READ MORE: The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires

The Supreme Court ruling overturns that of Judge Genece Brinkley, who had previously been handling Meek's case and was the one who sentenced him to four years in prison for violating his 10-year long probation months shy of its conclusion, which drew worldwide outrage.

It's been a long road since then—including the revelation that Meek's arresting officer for his original sentence was considered corrupt by the Philadelphia District Attorney's office in March and was investigated for undisclosed reasons.

This doesn't mean that Meek's legal troubles are over, according to XXL. He has to return for a hearing in about three months to determine the possibility of overturning his conviction.

Meek’s release was met with massive jubilation on and off social media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Shatta Movement: I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michy Shatta Movement I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michy
Maame Dokono: The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires
18+ Photos: Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session 18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session
Sex For Money: 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges
Esaaba Haizel: Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time Esaaba Haizel Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time
Kelvyn Boy: Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer Kelvyn Boy Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: True love doesn't exist in Ghana - Moesha Boduong Celebrity News True love doesn't exist in Ghana - Moesha Boduong
Celebrities: Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media Celebrities Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media
Celebrities: John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassador Celebrities John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassador



Top Articles

1 Sex For Money My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Bodoungbullet
2 VIDEO Davido in an alleged brawl with South African actress Boity at...bullet
3 John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassadorbullet
4 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in 2007 will shock youbullet
5 Photos Actress Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on...bullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host jabs KKD over 'side chicks' commentbullet
7 World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance...bullet
8 Millionaire's Club Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroom,...bullet
9 Berla Mundi TV personality hits back at Okraku Mantey...bullet
10 Raquel Songstress opens up on her torn outfit during...bullet

Related Articles

Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires
Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges
18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session
Esaaba Haizel Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time
World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’
Kelvyn Boy Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer
Diamond Former singer jabs Ebony's father for disrespecting Bullet
WATCH Ghanaian women please men before they think about themselves - Moesha Boduong
Sex For Money My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Bodoung
Sex & Love Around the World Here's the full episode of Moesha Boduong's interview with Christiane Amanpour

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
8 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party...bullet
9 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
10 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

Diamond Appiah
Diamond Former singer jabs Ebony's father for disrespecting Bullet
Psalm Adjetefio
Psalm Adjetefio Veteran actor quits acting to pursue evangelism
Moesha Boduong
WATCH Ghanaian women please men before they think about themselves - Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong on "Sex &amp; Love Around the World"
Sex & Love Around the World Here's the full episode of Moesha Boduong's interview with Christiane Amanpour