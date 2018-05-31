Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona 

news

Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Ministries, Daniel Bishop Obinim, and his wife, Florence Obinim are letting their head down together in Barcelona, Spain after weeks of vigorous church works.

Florence Obinim, his wife took to Instagram a picture of her husband and herself having a good time. She captioned the photo “Just a short break for relaxation in Spain with family. May God be with you all stay blessed”.

Aside the fact that many people do not side with some of the antics and controversies, the Man of God has been involved in, he commands a huge church following both in Kumasi and Accra. The Man of God has been married to local gospel sensation, Florence Obinim for years now with kids.