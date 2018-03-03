news

It's no secret that Toke Makinwa has a massive crush on Anthony Joshua but that may have changed.

The OAP took her Instagram page to address a post shared by the boxer on social media.

Joshua stated in his post that he would be stricter with his niece than his son because Joseph is a boy.

He added that a girl needs to learn to be respectful as she would become someone's wife someday.

Read the post below:

Toke Makinwa was quick to point out that Joshua's statement is the reason we have men without proper upbringing roaming around, feeling entitled.

She encouraged parents to make their sons accountable instead of putting so much pressure on the girl child.

With the calibre of men we have these days, we tend to agree with Makinwa on this one.

Toke Makinwa makes Anthony Joshua her birthday wish

Does the phrase, "Be careful what you wish for" ring any bells in this situation?

Remember that Toke Makinwa took to social media to reveal that she was crushing on Anthony Joshua.

In fact, the OAP made him her birthday wish in 2017.

The presenter who clocked 33 on Friday, November 3, 2017, made her desire known via the image sharing app Instagram. On her profile was a GQ magazine cover with a picture of the boxer.

Joshua who had just won a bout against boxing opponent Carlos Takam in Cardiff, Wales, over the weekend may not have known at the time that his fate and Makinwa's would be twisted this way.

At the time, he was the most talked about subject for anyone who actively follows the sport and even those who don't, like a number of women in the world who found his well built physique to be irresistible.

He is currently on a row and appears to have the ring on lock with his exceptional performances that has seen him conquer Ukranian former champ Wladimir Klitschko sending the latter into retirement on August 3, 2017.