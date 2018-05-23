Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’

news

A social media post which was to promote Shatta Wale’s barber (The Celebrity Barber) turned out to be a massive troll on the ‘Dancehall King’ yesterday by many netizens’s.

While others were mused by the funky hairstyle, others found a reason to jab the self-acclaimed dancehall king for having eczema at the back of his neck.

Interestingly, the trolls seem not to have ended as another popular social media, Archipalago just spiced it up with his hilarious comment.

Archipalago ridiculed Shatta Wale over the same photo with the rashes at the back of his head and associates it with lack of proper bathing with “alata samina”.

Palago Mustafa also said that, upon all the $1 million dollar mansion and a big swimming pool, Shatta Wale could not afford a common “alata samina” to bath well.

