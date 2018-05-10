Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa

Highlife singer Article Wan has said he is more popular than Patapaa
The ‘Solo’ hitmaker said on Zylofon FM that even though Patapaa has gained much attention from contemporary, he is more popular than him.
“You and Patapaa, who is more popular?” the host, asked.
“I think I am more popular,” Article Wan stated.
He has generated a lot of controversy with his style of dressing and choice of lyrics. Currently, Article Wan has featured Patapaa on his new song titled ‘That Thing'.