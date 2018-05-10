Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Highlife singer Article Wan has said he is more popular than Patapaa

Bright Homenya popularly known in showbiz circles as Article Wan has said in an interview that he is more popular than ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa.

The ‘Solo’ hitmaker said on Zylofon FM that even though Patapaa has gained much attention from contemporary, he is more popular than him.

“You and Patapaa, who is more popular?” the host, asked.

“I think I am more popular,” Article Wan stated.

Patapaa who got into mainstream music with his ‘One Corner’ song  in 2017 at the Akwambo Festival, is now one of the hottest artistes in the country.

He has generated a lot of controversy with his style of dressing and choice of lyrics. Currently, Article Wan has featured Patapaa on his new song titled ‘That Thing'.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

