Asamoah Gyan performed at Ghana Meets Naija 2018


Photos Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018

Baby Jet turned up on stage in a surprise and performed his hit song with Stonebwoy, “Dirty Enemies” and it was an energetic performance .

Ghana Meets Naija 2018 came off on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome inside Trade fair in Accra and it was epic as expected.

Ghanaian artistes on the bill were Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, whiles Nigeria had Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Mayorkun.

There were a lot of eye-catching performances from the artistes on the bill including a surprise act from the "Best International Act Viewers Choice", Kwesi Arthur.

But there was another surprise in store for the audience.

Stonebwoy

 

Just as Stonebwoy was announced and mounted the stage,from nowhere few minutes after his performance, Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet, the Captain of Ghana Black Stars joined him onstage to perform.

Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan

 

Baby Jet performed his hit song with Stonebwoy, “Dirty Enemies”.

The excitement in the auditorium could be felt even outside the Dome.

He also gave a freestyle on his hit song 'African Girls'.

It was an energetic performance.

