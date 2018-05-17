Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Asumadu prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah


Asumadu Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah

  • Published:
Asumadu says powerful prayer for Nana Appiah Mensah play

Asumadu says powerful prayer for Nana Appiah Mensah
Ghanaian rapper cum disc jockey Asumandu has showered blessings on the C.E.O of Zylofon Media and MenzGold Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The Kumasi based musician who doubles as a Wikipedia writer showered blessings and said a powerful prayer for NAM 1 following the unveiling of Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier league sponsorship deal in Accra Thursday, May 17.

He took to social media to ask for God’s blessings upon him and success in all his endeavours.

play Asumadu says powerful prayer for Nana Appiah Mensah

Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing

Asumadu wrote:

“Dear Lord Jesus,

I know that somewhere in the Bible, it is said that we are to enlarge our tents and stretch forth the curtains of our dwelling – to lengthen the cords and to strengthen the stakes.

Father, I ask that You lead this loyal man, Nana Appiah Mensah, to enlarge the tent of his life and give him the vision to spread forth his wings and fly in the direction that You would have him to go.

Help him to grow in grace and wisdom as he steps out into an unknown future.

Be with him, Lord. I pray and wish him success in all his endeavours – for I want him to be pleasing in your sight.

May he be used to reach out to the need in whatever direction he venture – not for his own credit but to your praise and glory, I pray.

Amen!”

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

