B.ryt, Ghana’s best-dressed Hi-Life star


Photos Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints

B.ryt loves his print pieces in the most daring and bold styles.

B.ryt is pretty much the biggest upcoming sensation in Ghanaian hi-life music, which itself seems to advance on the global music stage almost as quickly as the country’s economy, one of the fastest growing in the world.

He has scored a massive smash by collaborating with some of the country's top singers.

B.ryt; is in a league of his own; a business mogul, fashion entrepreneur, influencer, artiste and the list goes on and on. 

There is no such thing as non-image in music. Even bands who say they don’t have an image, well, that’s their image. A look is part of the magic and mystique of why fans get into particular bands.

Fashion comes naturally to him–  he doesn't have to plan it. Whatever the vibe of his music is, that’s how I’m going to look.

His music is rooted in hi-life. That was the starting point for him, the love for anything African.

Apparently, he’s got style for days. We are especially swooning over these African inspired looks which he totally looked dope

 

 

