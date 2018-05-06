B.ryt loves his print pieces in the most daring and bold styles.
He has scored a massive smash by collaborating with some of the country's top singers.
B.ryt; is in a league of his own; a business mogul, fashion entrepreneur, influencer, artiste and the list goes on and on.
There is no such thing as non-image in music. Even bands who say they don’t have an image, well, that’s their image. A look is part of the magic and mystique of why fans get into particular bands.
Fashion comes naturally to him– he doesn't have to plan it. Whatever the vibe of his music is, that’s how I’m going to look.
His music is rooted in hi-life. That was the starting point for him, the love for anything African.
Apparently, he’s got style for days. We are especially swooning over these African inspired looks which he totally looked dope
Thousands Laid down their Lives so that our Country Breath this Day........Never Forget their Sacrifice. Freedom in the Mind, Faith in the Words, Pride in our Souls..... Let's Salute the Nation on this Auspicious Day. Happy Independence Day Ghana my Motherland .
Yesterday at G. I. Js, laughing my heart out.... "Bra Fie"..
There will be Obstacles. There will be Doubters. There will be Mistakes. But with Hard Work, There are no Limits. I Believe with Ordinary Talent and Extraordinary Perseverance, All things are Attainable. I see it Coming. I am Closer than I was yesterday. Prince of Highlife .