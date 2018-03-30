Becca set to wed Stonebwoy's manager?

news

If a picture and words are anything to go by, then showbiz fans in Ghana should be ready for what will be arguably the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's manager, Blakkcedi has set tongues wagging by posting a picture of himself and songtress Becca on Instagram.

And the surprise? He captioned it: "Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With My Beautiful @beccafrica ????????????”

Becca has long been rumoured to be seeing fellow musician Bisa KDei however the "Daa Ke Daa" recently debunked that rumour by saying she is dating and it's not Bisa.

She further said Ghanaians should expect her to walk the aisle soon. Could this be the moment?