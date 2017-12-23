"Beef' :  Kwabena Kwabena hits out at 'attention seeking' Kontihene

news

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has refuted claims by Kontihene that he discovered him and invested in his music career.

Kwabena Kwabena, who appeared to have had enough of Kontihene's claims, said he could not understand why after 12 years since they first collaborated on a song, Kontihene would keep saying he discovered him and made him who he is today.

He lashed out at Kontihene as an attention seeker in a panel discussion on 3Music.

When asked about claims by Kontihene that he discovered him, he responded: "I will laugh about that. I still don't understand why after 12 years, he still goes about mentioning my name because after I parted ways with him, I have released four albums on my own. And to talk about the first album which he talks about investing in me, I want to put on record that he collaborated with me on two songs, 'Aso' and 'Trodo.'

"The album has nine tracks and there was seven that I recorded myself...Two, there is this man called Isaac who lives in the [United] States, he is the one who invested in recording the song 'Aso.'

"I've kept quite about this for so many years. And he keeps going about talking. I just know he wants attention. I was sitting in my home when he walked up o me looking for somebody to sing on his track Esi. He came to my house. He drove to my house. Kontihene didn't discover me... he was looking for a singer and he had heard about me and what I can do."

Kontihene featured Kwabena Kwabena on his single, ‘Esi’ which is considered as one of his best records. The highlife artiste, on the other hand, featured the rapper on ‘Asor’ which arguably shot the former to fame, according to Ghanafuo.com.