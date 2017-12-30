'Beef' :  Yvonne Nelson lit up Twitter with claim Berla Mundi is dating a married man

news

Yvonne Nelson has had enough of gossips and news about her child whom she gave birth to out of wedlock.

Many analysts had thought she was enjoying the buzz surrounding her child birth and her mysterious boyfriend.

But that is not case and she demonstrated her frustration on Friday when she bashed media personality Berla Mundi for discussing her [Yvonne] on her [Mundi] show.

In a series of tweets, Yvonne accused Mundi of dating a married man and warning her not to rain curses on herself in 2018.

"You've been dating a married man and you have the guts to spread lies about me on your show with clueless guests...," she tweeted. "Don't rain curses into your 2018. A bunch of bitter women in this industry, I am only commenting on this because I thought you were smarter than the rest and because I casted you once."

She has since deleted the tweets.

Here is how Yvonne's allegations drove the internet wild: