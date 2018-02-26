Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Betway Ghana unveils Stephen Appiah as new Brand Ambassador


By partnering with the international brand, Stephen Appiah will have access to a global network of football partners that he will use to develop his own skills to become a world class football coach. play

Former Ghanaian football star and captain, Stephen Appiah, has signed a one-year deal to become the new brand ambassador for Betway sports betting in Ghana.

In his role as brand ambassador, Appiah will act as brand spokesperson and participate in key programs to better engage both clients and supporters.

This is not the first link that the former Ghanaian great has with Betway.

He recently partnered with the brand to be the face of the highly successful Betway Talent Search which aimed at finding new football talent in Ghana and provide them the opportunity to further their football careers.

play Stephen Appiah partnered with the brand to be the face of the highly successful Betway Talent Search which aimed at finding new football talent in Ghana (Pulse Ghana)

 

Country Manager for Betway, Rex Danquah stated, “We are are extremely happy to be working with Stephen again. He will play a vital role in our continuous effort to help improve sports in Ghana. With his extensive experience in both international and local football, He continues to be an inspiration to sports enthusiasts in Ghana and beyond.

This deal however, is not solely for Betway’s benefit.

By partnering with the international brand, Stephen will have access to a global network of football partners that he will use to develop his own skills to become a world class football coach.

In relation to the partnership, Stephen himself said; “I am pleased at the opportunity to expand my partnership with Betway, I believe that together we can expand on the contributions to sports development in Ghana.

Often described as Ghana’s most respected footballer, Betway is proud to associate itself with individuals of Stephen’s caliber and Betway will continue to implement such programs to integrate within the fabric of Ghana’s sporting community.

