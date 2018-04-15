Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Beyonce pays tribute to Fela Kuti, performs "Zombie" at Coachella


Beyonce Singer pays homage to Fela during Coachella performance

Beyonce once again why she regards Fela Anikulapo-Kuti as one of her musical inspirations.

Beyonce looks like an Egyptian queen in custom-made Balmain for her Coachella performance

Beyonce looks like an Egyptian queen in custom-made Balmain for her Coachella performance

(Instagram/ @beyonce)
Beyonce's performance at Coachella on Saturday, April 14, 2018, is the talk of the town on the Internet.

For Nigerians, is even more special because King Bey paid tribute to the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

During her enchanting set, Beyonce's band performed a rendition of the Afrobeat legend's classic 1976 track, "Zombie". It can best be described as moving.

Beyoncé's performance on the second night of Coachella can be described as highly anticipated after she cancelled her headlining performance for 2017's edition due to her pregnancy.

And boy, this was a comeback! Her performance as always leaves us humbled. During the show, she brought up Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a total Destiny’s Child reunion! Yass!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bey's performance marks the first since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert since late 2016.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce has never been afraid to embrace her African roots and has managed to integrate it into her everyday lifestyle from her fashion choices to her family life.

Beyonce once recorded a Fela album, according to hitmaker, The-Dream.

According to an admission by hit-maker and Grammy-winning artist The-Dream, Beyonce had previously played around with a sound modeled after Fela, the musical based on music and lyrics by the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti.

“We did a whole Fela album that didn’t go up. It was right before we did 4,” said Dream. “We did a whole different sounding thing, about twenty songs. She said she wanted to do something that sounds like Fela. That’s why there’s so much of that sound in the ‘End of Time"  The Dream told Genius.

In May 2017, Beyonce had an African themed baby shower to celebrate her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family.

 

The “Carter push party” which held on Saturday In Los Angeles, had African drummers, people dressed in African outfits and Afrobeat music blasting in one of the make shift huts.

