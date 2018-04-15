news

Talk about mindblowing! Beyonce's performance at Coachella is amazing for more than one reason but her tribute to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has left us in awe.

The pop star performed the Afrobeat legend's track, "Zombie" during the ongoing Coachella Music Festival and as expected, it was Epic.

ALSO READ: Superstar lights up Coachella in custom-made Balmain

Beyoncé's performance on the second night of Coachella can be described as highly anticipated after she cancelled her headlining performance for 2017's edition due to her pregnancy .

And boy, what a comeback!

Watch the performance below:

Her performance as always leaves us humbled.

Beyonce has never been afraid to embrace her African roots and has managed to integrate it into her everyday lifestyle from her fashion choices to her family life.

A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

During the show, she brought up Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a total Destiny’s Child reunion! Yass!

Bey's performance marks the first since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert since late 2016.

A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

Although there have been rumours that the famous trio would reunite at Coachella, we can say it was nothing compared to the reality of it.

The last time Destiny’s Child stars reunited on stage was back in 2015 at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Before that, Kelly and Michele joined Beyonce for her Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2013.

ALSO READ: Starboy to perform at Coachella 2018, alongside Beyonce, Eminem

According to reports, the trio has remained friends over the years while building their solo careers and have reunited offstage too.

The trio was united offstage in 2017 to promote Kelly’s book "Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened)".