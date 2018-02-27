Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Bill Cosby loses daughter, Ensa, at age 44


Bill Cosby Comedian loses daughter, Ensa, at age 44

The deceased was 44-years-old and reportedly died in Massachusetts from unknown causes.

  • Published:
Bill Cosby play

Bill Cosby AP final

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What a sad day! Bill Cosby has lost his daughter, Ensa Cosby, at the age of 44.

She is survived by her parents Bill and Camille as well as her siblings Erika, Erinn and Evin. TMZ reports that the Cosby family revealed that Ensa passed away suddenly.

The deceased was 44-years-old and reportedly died in Massachusetts from unknown causes.

ALSO READ: Black activists demand actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame star removed

Earlier reports had revealed that she had significant medical issues in the past and was reported to have had a kidney transplant coming up.

In an interview with AP earlier this month, Cosby (pictured with his wife) refused to comment on recent allegations that he had assaulted women. He later asked AP to cut out that part of the interview play

In an interview with AP earlier this month, Cosby (pictured with his wife) refused to comment on recent allegations that he had assaulted women. He later asked AP to cut out that part of the interview

(AP)

 

Hotnewhiphop reports that Ensa was one of Cosby's biggest supporters during his sexual assault and rape allegations trials.

She said: "My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others.

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."

Bill Cosby and his trials

Ensa's death comes barely one-month to her father's retrial on rape charges in Pennsylvania.

She is also the second child Cosby has lost. His son Ennis Cosby was shot in the head and killed after a failed robbery attempt in 1997.

How can a mistrial affect the case going forward? play

How can a mistrial affect the case going forward?

(Thomson Reuters)

 

Ensa once played a role in an episode of The Cosby Show. She is seen wearing orange pants and opting out of underage drinking.

May her soul rest in peace.

Embattled Bill Cosby

Ensa's death must have come as a shock to the already embattled Cosby following his sexual assault and rape allegation trials.

The mother of the main accuser in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial told the jury that the disgraced US megastar admitted in a telephone conversation 12 years ago that "he was a sick man."

In one of America's biggest celebrity trials in years, the 79-year-old pioneering black comedian faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault, which each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

Bill Cosby said in 2005 lawsuit he gave Quaaludes to women for sex play

Bill Cosby said in 2005 lawsuit he gave Quaaludes to women for sex

(Reuters)

 

Around 60 women have publicly accused the Emmy-winning television star and comedian of being a serial sexual predator in remarkably similar accusations that span four decades, ending his career and shredding his reputation.

But his fate rests on the allegations of just one, 44-year-old Canadian massage therapist Andrea Constand, who alleges that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

ALSO READ: Singer, other celebs bash Bill Cosby on Twitter

However, several months after Bill Cosby was dragged to court on sexual assault charges, a US judge declared a mistrial on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Cosby was not found guilty, but he wasn't acquitted. play

Cosby was not found guilty, but he wasn't acquitted.

(Getty Images)

 

This came after the jury deadlocked following more than 50 hours of deliberations over whether to convict the embattled TV star.

The move sees the 79-year-old comic act who earlier faced spending the rest of his life in prison, walk free.

The Cosby Show: I'm 'In' With the 'In' Crowd (Part1)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Kim Kardashian: This first photo of Chicago West will steal your heart! Kim Kardashian This first photo of Chicago West will steal your heart!
LOL: Funny Face's birthday wish to Adebayor will crack you up LOL Funny Face's birthday wish to Adebayor will crack you up
Brother Sammy: Singer claims Ernest Opoku wants him dead Brother Sammy Singer claims Ernest Opoku wants him dead
Sridevi: Popular Bollywood actor reported dead Sridevi Popular Bollywood actor reported dead
Making Moves: Betway Ghana unveils Stephen Appiah as new Brand Ambassador Making Moves Betway Ghana unveils Stephen Appiah as new Brand Ambassador
Criss Waddle: Rapper involved in motor accident (Photos) Criss Waddle Rapper involved in motor accident (Photos)

Recommended Videos

Malafaka: Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnant Malafaka Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnant
Video: Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meeting Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meeting
Celeb News: Shatta Wale would soon organize lectures for his fans – Father Celeb News Shatta Wale would soon organize lectures for his fans – Father



Top Articles

1 Inside Story Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media?bullet
2 'Malafaka' Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnantbullet
3 Photos Prophet Owusu Bempah marries for the third timebullet
4 Criss Waddle Rapper involved in motor accident (Photos)bullet
5 Sridevi Popular Bollywood actor reported deadbullet
6 Jackie Appiah Actress flaunts her new Maserati with customised...bullet
7 Video Efia Odo, Fella Makafui and Sister Afia ‘clash’ in a...bullet
8 Kojo Poku "I saw in a vision that Lil Win has died" - Prophetbullet
9 Relationship Advice Afia Schwarzenegger struggling to...bullet
10 Wisa Greid 'I displayed fake penis on stage' – Wisa...bullet

Related Articles

Bill Cosby Comedian loses daughter, Ensa, at age 44
Dick Gregory US comedian, activist dies at 84
Harvey Weinstein New York, London police investigating movie mogul amid fourth rape allegation
Bill Cosby Comedian's court case ends in mistrial
Bill Cosby Deadlocked jury eyes fifth day of deliberations
Bill Cosby Comedian admitted he was a 'sick man,' mother tells sex-assault trial
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood kingmaker with feet of clay
Bill Cosby Actor confesses to having drugged and had sex with two teenage girls
Kanye West Rapper says he's angry with Kylie Jenner over Puma deal
Bill Cosby 'I wanted it to stop,' accuser tells court

Top Videos

1 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
7 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
8 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
9 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with...bullet
10 Celebrity News Christabel Ekeh Posts Raunchy Photos On...bullet

Celebrities

Video Stonebwoy to release new song with Asamoah Gyan?
Gloria Akuffo held Shatta Wale during his naming ceremony
Elsie Evelyn Avemegah Gloria Akuffo held Shatta Wale during his naming ceremony - Mother reveals
Shatta Wale's mother Elsie Evelyn Avemegah
Revealed Shatta Wale was carried for 13 months; named at disco
Franky Kuri
Franky Kuri Family of Ebony’s friend threatens legal action over false reportage