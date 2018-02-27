news

What a sad day! Bill Cosby has lost his daughter, Ensa Cosby, at the age of 44.

She is survived by her parents Bill and Camille as well as her siblings Erika, Erinn and Evin. TMZ reports that the Cosby family revealed that Ensa passed away suddenly.

The deceased was 44-years-old and reportedly died in Massachusetts from unknown causes.

Earlier reports had revealed that she had significant medical issues in the past and was reported to have had a kidney transplant coming up.

Hotnewhiphop reports that Ensa was one of Cosby's biggest supporters during his sexual assault and rape allegations trials.

She said: "My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others.

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."

Bill Cosby and his trials

Ensa's death comes barely one-month to her father's retrial on rape charges in Pennsylvania.

She is also the second child Cosby has lost. His son Ennis Cosby was shot in the head and killed after a failed robbery attempt in 1997.

Ensa once played a role in an episode of The Cosby Show. She is seen wearing orange pants and opting out of underage drinking.

May her soul rest in peace.

Embattled Bill Cosby

Ensa's death must have come as a shock to the already embattled Cosby following his sexual assault and rape allegation trials.

The mother of the main accuser in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial told the jury that the disgraced US megastar admitted in a telephone conversation 12 years ago that "he was a sick man."

In one of America's biggest celebrity trials in years , the 79-year-old pioneering black comedian faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault, which each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

Around 60 women have publicly accused the Emmy-winning television star and comedian of being a serial sexual predator in remarkably similar accusations that span four decades, ending his career and shredding his reputation.

But his fate rests on the allegations of just one, 44-year-old Canadian massage therapist Andrea Constand, who alleges that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

However, several months after Bill Cosby was dragged to court on sexual assault charges, a US judge declared a mistrial on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

This came after the jury deadlocked following more than 50 hours of deliberations over whether to convict the embattled TV star.

The move sees the 79-year-old comic act who earlier faced spending the rest of his life in prison, walk free.