Bollywood star evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent


Mallika Sherawat Bollywood star evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

Court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros ($94,000) in rent owed and expenses.

  • Published:
Bollywood actress, Mallika Sherawat has been ordered by a French court to be evicted from an apartment in a highbrow area of Paris for failing to keep up with the rent.

AFP reports that in a December 14, 2017 ruling, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros ($94,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.

The couple began renting the apartment in 16th district on January 1, 2017, for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros.

But according to the owner they never paid the rent, making only a single payment of 2,715 euros.

Bollywood star evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent play

Mallika Sherawat and husband Cyrille Auxenfans

(timesofindia)

 

At a hearing in a Paris court on November 14, a lawyer for the couple said they were in financial difficulty.

ALSO READ: Bollywood actress reportedly commits suicide at 24

The lawyer emphasised the “irregular” nature of Sherawat’s work — an argument dismissed by the owners of the apartment who claimed she had earned tens of millions during the rental period.

Neither Sherawat nor Auxenfans replied to AFP’s request for comment.

In mid-December the actress had denied having a Paris apartment.

“It’s absolutely not true, if someone has donated one to me, please send me the address,” she tweeted in response to media reports about the case.

The couple may appeal the eviction order.

They cannot be thrown out until March 31, when a moratorium on wintertime evictions expires.

