Obuobia Darko Opoku, Nikki Samonas, Khadijat El- Alawa take over new TV Africa's "Breakfast Live" show

Ghanaian politician and journalist, Obuobia Darko Opoku, actress Nikki Samonas and certified nutritionist, Khadijat El- Alawa have been selected from a large pool of presenters to host TV Africa’s newly branded flagship morning show, Breakfast Live.

The trio who share a lot of media experience and knowledge in their field will be joining a hardhoc enterprising team tasked with anchoring and delivering the most informative, educative and entertaining urban breakfast show to Ghanaians.

Break Fast Live which will be a block in an all-new entertaining programming lineup on TV Africa will give to viewers exciting exclusive content ranging from politics, entertainment, health & sports, lifestyle and lots more.

Breakfast Live airs every Monday to Friday from 6am-9am.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku is a 40-year-old Ghanaian politician, journalist, and philanthropist with a background in law. She was a parliamentary candidate for the Weija-Gbawe constituency seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections. Obuobia is the founder of the Obuobia Foundation, which provides support to women and her constituents.

Speaking on why she opted to join team Break Fast Live, an elated Obuobia opined that the style and concept of Breakfast Live was extremely different from other Morning shows in the country, “I recognized the style which is different from the other morning TV shows, and the program is packaged to suit virtually everyone.”

Obuobia brings on board 14 years of reporting, hosting and presenting experience. Inclusive is her love for motivating the youth and women. This passion berths, “Pause for 3 minutes”, a motivational show on her YouTube channel to encourage and motivate women.

She has over the years nurtured a brand that oozes intellectual brilliance, confidence, and neutrality.

“I would want my audience to see me as a neutral but firm personality, who would ensure the right things are done and said the way they should and ought to be said. I would love my audience to see me as an inspirational figure that understands their peculiar problems and is ever ready to reach out to them,” she added

Entertainment personality Nikki Samonas real name, Nicoletta Samonas is a multi-talented, bilingual media personality who is known for her prowess in the modelling space. Nikki is tagged as one of the most controversial figures in the entertainment scene having been involved in various online and social media spat. She started her journey to success after graduating from KNUST in graphic design, TV production, animation, and advertising.

She is a compelling personality in the entertainment industry has played lead roles in several productions including AA Production’s, Pretty Queen and featured in other movies; War of Roses, Desperate Measures, Deadly Obsession, Pretty Queen, Wrong Line and Red Label.

Speaking about her latest opportunity to anchor the most promising morning show on TV, a vibrant Nikki revealed that her influence in the industry and her liberal personality will be key in attracting teaming millennial to get locked on Breakfast Live.

“I believe my personality which is the fun, extroverted and easy going will definitely be advantageous in making an impact. I am young, hip and wild hence my target audience is people who can relate to me on the level. Also knowing that I will be handling the entertainment and lifestyle segment just makes it interesting."

Nikki Samonas is an actress and model with Greek origins. Her father was Grecian and her mother is a Ghanaian. Her 2012 movie, Single and Married won Best Picture at the Ghana Movie Awards and Best Ghanaian Movie in Nigeria at the 2013 City People Awards.

“I won’t particularly say this is a challenge because I have hosted a lot of Tv shows, however, BreakFast Live presents a new twist because of concept and the idea. I entreat everyone to tune. Can’t wait to get started,” she added.

The last of the trio is certified nutritionist Khadijat El- Alawal. She is the founder and CEO of Healthy Nutrition with Kadi, a consulting firm that offers personal nutrition education and counselling for institutions and individuals. She graduated from the University of Ghana in 2012 with a degree in Nutrition and Food Science.

Khadijat however, new the TV scene brings to the fold, wealth of experience with her knowledge in food nutrition, dieting, and exercise. She has worked with ETV featuring in their health segment and on Starr FM’s mid-morning show sharing nutritional tips.