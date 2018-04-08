Cardi B confirms pregnancy on stage

news

The US musician, 25, unveiled her baby bump while on stage during variety show Saturday Night Live.

During "Be Careful," her second song of the night, Cardi rolled through the first few measures of the track with only her upper body filling the screen for viewers tuning in. The camera eventually pulled back, revealing that Cardi's elegant white evening gown was indeed showcasing her pregnant belly.

READ ALSO:Is American rapper pregnant?

Her fiance, rapper Offset from hip-hop trio Migos, tweeted his joy after the announcement.

Sharing a picture of the pair of them together, he wrote: “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

The couple became engaged in October, after dating since earlier in 2017.

Belcalis Almanzar (born October 11, 1992), known professionally as Cardi B, is an American rapper. Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, she first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her "no filter attitude",she became an Internet celebrity through Instagram.