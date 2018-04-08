Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Cardi B confirms pregnancy on stage


Baby Bump Cardi B confirms pregnancy on stage

Its official, she revealed she is pregnant with her first child during a performance on US television.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US musician, 25, unveiled her baby bump while on stage during variety show Saturday Night Live.

During "Be Careful," her second song of the night, Cardi rolled through the first few measures of the track with only her upper body filling the screen for viewers tuning in. The camera eventually pulled back, revealing that Cardi's elegant white evening gown was indeed showcasing her pregnant belly.

play

 

READ ALSO:Is American rapper pregnant?

Her fiance, rapper Offset from hip-hop trio Migos, tweeted his joy after the announcement.

Sharing a picture of the pair of them together, he wrote: “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

The couple became engaged in October, after dating since earlier in 2017.

play

 

Belcalis Almanzar (born October 11, 1992), known professionally as Cardi B, is an American rapper. Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, she first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her "no filter attitude",she became an Internet celebrity through Instagram.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Multi-talented: Celebrating a truly versatile woman Nana Konadu who speaks the 'Hard Truth' Multi-talented Celebrating a truly versatile woman Nana Konadu who speaks the 'Hard Truth'
Ghana Music: Sarkodie rules out joining Zylofon music Ghana Music Sarkodie rules out joining Zylofon music
Nicki Minaj: Is American rapper pregnant? Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?
Alizee: Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
18+ photo: Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday
Relationships: Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt

Recommended Videos

Alizee: Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
Dhat Gyal: 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO) Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)
Celebrity News: Hit songs of today don’t make any sense – Mzbel Celebrity News Hit songs of today don’t make any sense – Mzbel



Top Articles

1 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthdaybullet
2 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
3 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits she's...bullet
4 Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly...bullet
5 Ghana Music Sarkodie rules out joining Zylofon musicbullet
6 Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?bullet
7 Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends –...bullet
8 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on...bullet
9 Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress...bullet
10 Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoahbullet

Related Articles

Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?
Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt
Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah
Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portrait
Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes
Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?

Top Videos

1 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
2 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Lord Kenya
Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes
Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Becca
Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon boss