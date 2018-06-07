Celebrities who attended the premiere of "Number 12" by Anas

news

Hundreds of Ghanaians were gathered at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) yesterday, June 6,2018, for the first public viewing of ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative film on corruption in Ghana football.

The documentary titled “Number 12” brought together a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, EL, Prince David Osei, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin and others.

After watching the film, Yvonne Nelson, Nana Ama Mcbrown and EL expressed their shock and disappointment and call on authorities to act.

READ MORE: Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi

The second screening of the Anas exposé will be shown today, June 7, 2018 at AICC. BBC will also premiere another video which covers corruption in African football.

The exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas took the country by surprise after the first screening was done on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 although some people are questioning his methods of revealing the truth.