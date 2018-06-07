Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Celebrities who attended the premiere of "Number 12" by Anas


#Number12 Celebrities who attended the premiere of "Number 12" by Anas

Celebrities spotted at the Anas exposé expressed their shock and disappointment and call on authorities to act.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hundreds of Ghanaians were gathered at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) yesterday, June 6,2018, for the first public viewing of  ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative film on corruption in Ghana football.

The documentary titled “Number 12” brought together a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, EL, Prince David Osei, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin and others.

After watching the film, Yvonne Nelson, Nana Ama Mcbrown and EL expressed their shock and disappointment and call on authorities to act.

READ MORE: Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi

 

The second screening of the Anas exposé will be shown today, June 7, 2018 at AICC. BBC will also premiere another video which covers corruption in African football.

 

The exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas took the country by surprise after the first screening was done on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 although some people are questioning his methods of revealing the truth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Twinnie... Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi Twinnie... Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi
#Number12: E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé #Number12 E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé
Christine-Marie Nyantakyi: Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere
#IPICKKWESIA18: Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination #IPICKKWESIA18 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination
#Number12: Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé #Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé
Photos: Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos Photos Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: I’m not arrogant; People just don’t understand me – Sarkodie Celebrities I’m not arrogant; People just don’t understand me – Sarkodie
Best New International Act, Viewers Choice Awards: How to vote for Kwesi Arthur to win his BET nomination Best New International Act, Viewers Choice Awards How to vote for Kwesi Arthur to win his BET nomination
Grind Day: Kwesi Arthur grabs a BET nomination Grind Day Kwesi Arthur grabs a BET nomination



Top Articles

1 Pastor Love Obaapa Christy's ex-husband claims most female Gospel...bullet
2 #Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the...bullet
3 #IPICKKWESIA18 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards...bullet
4 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearancebullet
5 Sarkodie Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Walebullet
6 Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie Robertsbullet
7 Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for...bullet
8 Nollywood Aki opens up on alleged ‘fight’ with Pawpawbullet
9 Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup...bullet
10 Sexual Orientation Ghana will soon legalise...bullet

Related Articles

Career Kurl Songx reveals why he hasn't regretted leaving his teaching job
Hurray!!! KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should
Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure
Photos Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos
#Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé
#IPICKKWESIA18 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination
Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere
#Number12 E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
5 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
8 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands...bullet
9 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet
10 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet

Celebrities

KKD
Hurray!!! KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should
Kurl Songx
Career Kurl Songx reveals why he hasn't regretted leaving his teaching job
Mr Eazi and Girlfriend Temi
Love-birds Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy
Sarkodie
Unity Sarkodie says he will apologise to Freddy Meiway for ignoring him