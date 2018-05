news

It's the big day for longtime couple John Dumelo and Gifty Mawenya Nkornu and their legion of fans and friends, who have gathered to support their wedding.

Numerous celebrity pals have gathered at a secret location in Accra to witness the happy couple as they tie knot.

Some friends spotted at the wedding include actor Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari also a close friend to the Bride, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Akobea, Rapper Edem, A Plus and Coded of 4X4.

Here are just a few of the many famous friends present at the wedding: