Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah who has been in the news for mostly the ‘controversial’ reasons has posted her son photo on Instangram.

The award winning journalist has a teenage son and she just shared a photo of her all grown son.

Nana Aba shared a photo of his son with the caption "Getting my son to pose for a picture is as difficult as pinning a medal on a shadow. Why are boys like this"?

For some some time now, fans keep wondering what these celebrities are feeding their kids.

The last time it was Sarkodie, then later Chris Attoh and now Nana Aba Anamoah.