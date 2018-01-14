Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Check out Osei Kwame Despite’s new Mercedes-Maybach S650 car


Check out Osei Kwame Despite's new Mercedes-Maybach S650 car

Owning some of the most expensive fleet of cars is not enough as he has added to his collection, the brand new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet.

The CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is a great lover of cars and loves them expensive too. Owning some of the most expensive fleet of cars is not enough as he has added to his collection, the brand new Mercedes-Maybach S 650.

According to checks made by nydjlive, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet which arrived at the Kotoka International Airport wrapped all over recently is estimated at $323,000.

According to checks made by nydjlive, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet which arrived at the Kotoka International Airport wrapped all over recently is estimated at $323,000.

The car which was unveiled at a private residence in Los Angeles in November 2016, is a four-seat convertible aimed at the wealthiest auto buyers on the globe.

The $323,000 V12 soft-top is the first of its kind from the ultra-high-end Mercedes-Maybach line, meant to tap the recent success of other expensive drop-tops such as the $335,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn and the $267,000 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible.

play

 

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 is based on the open-top S-Classand has adopted the latter’s classic aesthetic proportions, among other features, with highlights which include the dynamic silhouette with coupé-like soft top and the sidewall dropping line which slopes down towards the rear.

The high-end appointments in the interior make up part of the vehicle’s special characteristics. The drive system requirements are catered for by the 6.0-litre V12 engine with an output of 463 kW(630 PS).

The scope of delivery of each Mercedes-Maybach Cabriolet includes a car cover made of high-quality fabric in the soft top colour, with diamond quilting and embroidered Maybach emblem and lettering on the bonnet. In addition, each Mercedes-Maybach Cabriolet is delivered with a special welcome pack.

This comprises a key ring made of the nappa leather used in the vehicle and in the interior colour, with Maybach emblem and “1 of 300” lettering, as well as a certificate signed by Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Starting off with Despite Group of Companies (DGC), which was incorporated in the 1980’s with only one company, Despite Productions (now Despite stores), has evolved and is the parent company of three commercial radio stations, U2 Company Limited (Iodated Salt Production), Neat Foods Company Limited (which produces and markets NEAT Fufu, NEAT Banku, NEAT Abenkwan, NEAT Hausa Koko, NEAT Diary Products) and United Television.

Check out some photos of the car as it arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana.

 

credit: bigxmediaonline

