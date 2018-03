24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actor Fred Nuamah Saturday married his fiancée, Martekor.

Pulse.com.gh has sighted exclusive photos from the wedding ceremony.

A number of celebrities who attended the event were captured in the photo.

Notable amongst them include John Dumelo, Majid Michel, Kwabena Kwabena and KOD.

The two officially announced their engagement in January, 2107 on board an Africa World Airline from Accra to Monrovia, Liberia.

Checkout the photos below: