Reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and wife Louisa have christened their newly-born daughter.

The child’s name is Catherine Jidula Satekla.

The naming ceremony for the young girl happened on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Accra.

The christening for the young girl we are told was attended by close friends and relatives.

Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla married Louisa Ansong in June 2017 at a private ceremony in Accra, the country’s capital.