Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta


Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta

Abraham Atta must really be feeling motivated in the gym these days.

  • Published:
Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta play

Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Young Hollywood sensation of Ghanaian descent, Abraham Atta must really be feeling motivated in the gym these days.

After debuting his 6 packs figure the last quarter of 2017 on social media, the 2015 Marcello Mastroianni Award actor has continued his muscle gain quest.

play

 

A few months later, Hill’s physique looks shredded compared to his tiny figure in his debut movie film ‘Beast Of No Nation’ which also shot him up to stardom globally. Abraham Atta has been continuing his workouts in the gym and now is showing some very solid arm definition in the most recent pics.

#emo#8J+kqw==##

A post shared by Abraham Attah (@abraham.attah) on

 

READ ALSO: Abraham Attah breaks the internet with 6-packs photo

Abraham Atta’s weight keeps increasing with his biceps and triceps cranked up. As to whether his recent body transformation is being inspired by a movie role or it’s just for his feel-good factor, we still can’t tell.

These photos of Abraham Atta’s previous and recent body transformation for the sake of comparison. From the inception of his stardom to date.

play

 

READ ALSO:Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro grace cover of Glitz Africa’s May issue

He currently resides in the U.S. for his career and education and was in 2017 featured in Marvel film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

play

 

Aside from being the brand ambassador for Toms, Abraham Attah has also been made an ambassador for the Free Senior High School, after having supported the policy with a picture endorsement and his quest for education.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

American singer: Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce
Abortion Wahala: Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend to terminate pregnancy? Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend to terminate pregnancy?
WATCH: Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
Kumi Guitar: Highlife singer hospitalised Kumi Guitar Highlife singer hospitalised
Break-up: Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post
Photos: First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiah Photos First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiah

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I will reject a USD 2million deal from Zylofon Media – KIDI Celebrity News I will reject a USD 2million deal from Zylofon Media – KIDI
Celebrities: Don't dare drag my name into your madness - Davido warns Ibrah Celebrities Don't dare drag my name into your madness - Davido warns Ibrah
Maame Dokono: The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt



Top Articles

1 Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram postbullet
2 Shatta Movement I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michybullet
3 World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny...bullet
4 Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial'...bullet
5 Sex For Money My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Bodoungbullet
6 18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new...bullet
7 Photos First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable...bullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host jabs KKD over 'side chicks'...bullet
9 Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing...bullet
10 Berla Mundi TV personality hits back at Okraku Mantey...bullet

Related Articles

Sex For Money My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Bodoung
Sex & Love Around the World Here's the full episode of Moesha Boduong's interview with Christiane Amanpour
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host jabs KKD over 'side chicks' comment
Psalm Adjetefio Veteran actor quits acting to pursue evangelism
Berla Mundi TV personality hits back at Okraku Mantey over his VGMA criticism
John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassador
Photos Actress Baby Blanche shares topless photos of herself on social media
VIDEO Davido in an alleged brawl with South African actress Boity at concert in Zimbabwe
Meek Mill American rapper finally out of prison
Shatta Movement I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michy

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
3 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
6 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
9 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Meek Mill
Meek Mill American rapper finally out of prison
Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges
Esaaba Haizel
Esaaba Haizel Gospel musician advises ladies to date 3 to 5 men at the same time
Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy Shatta Wale only beefs with people to stay relevant - Singer