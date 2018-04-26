Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta

news

Young Hollywood sensation of Ghanaian descent, Abraham Atta must really be feeling motivated in the gym these days.

After debuting his 6 packs figure the last quarter of 2017 on social media, the 2015 Marcello Mastroianni Award actor has continued his muscle gain quest.

A few months later, Hill’s physique looks shredded compared to his tiny figure in his debut movie film ‘Beast Of No Nation’ which also shot him up to stardom globally. Abraham Atta has been continuing his workouts in the gym and now is showing some very solid arm definition in the most recent pics.

Abraham Atta’s weight keeps increasing with his biceps and triceps cranked up. As to whether his recent body transformation is being inspired by a movie role or it’s just for his feel-good factor, we still can’t tell.

These photos of Abraham Atta’s previous and recent body transformation for the sake of comparison. From the inception of his stardom to date.

He currently resides in the U.S. for his career and education and was in 2017 featured in Marvel film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

Aside from being the brand ambassador for Toms, Abraham Attah has also been made an ambassador for the Free Senior High School, after having supported the policy with a picture endorsement and his quest for education.