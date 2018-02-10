Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Corpse of soldier who died with Ebony Reigns goes to court


Ebony Reign Corpse of soldier who died with singer, to be court-martialed

The corpse of a soldier who was also killed in the crash, is reportedly set to be court-martialed.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng also known as Ebony Reigns died on Thursday, February 9, 2017.  The songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm, on her way from Sunyani.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng also known as Ebony Reigns died on Thursday, February 9, 2017.  The songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm, on her way from Sunyani.

(Instagram/@ebony)
Following the death of singer, Ebony Reigns, news reports have revealed that the corpse of a soldier who was also killed in the crash, will be court-martialed.

The military officer identified as, Francis Atisu Vondee, died in the same car crash as did the Ghanaian dancehall artiste.

Ebony Reigns with army security detail

Ebony Reigns with army security detail that died with her

(instagram)

 

According to Instablog9ja, Burma camp disclosed that the Lance corporal had asked for a sick leave but really went to Mankranso, where he met his untimely death.

Sources at the military high command revealed that Vondee, who was in a military uniform at the time of the accident, had not been officially deployed for the bodyguard duties.

Vondee's body will reportedly be court-martialed at the end of the investigations and possibly sentenced to 40 days in the military guardroom, which is in line with the laws and statutes governing the Ghanaian Army.

His uniform will be reportedly be hanged in the guardroom for 40 days after which his body corpse will be released to his family for burial.

Ebony Reigns

Ebony Reigns

 

The family of the deceased “could also be denied his benefits” due him, including insurance packages.

As earlier reported by Pulse.com.gh, the RuffTown Records musicians passed away in a car accident in Sunyani on Thursday night.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Police Service who spoke to Accra-based radio station, Joy FM.

How Ghana's Ebony died

COP Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, confirmed the death of Ebony while speaking in an interview with the radio station.

According to him, the songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm Thursday on her way from Sunyani.

Other media reports state that the artiste passed away while at the Becchem Government Hospital.

Ebony Reigns play

Ebony Reigns

 

The police commander stated that three other people – two ladies and a soldier who were with the female musician have also lost their lives.

However, it is reported that that the driver of Ebony’s car, though in a critical condition, is not dead.

