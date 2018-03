news

Popular sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang also known as Countryman Songo, host of 'Fire for fire' got people cheering to his name when he arrived at Ebony's funeral at the State House.

Countryman Songo who was grief-stricken following the sudden demise of popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns on February 8 ,received a wild welcome when he arrived at the funeral of Ebony.