Countryman Songo receives rowdy welcome at Ebony’s funeral


Countryman Songo Sport journalist receives rowdy welcome at Ebony's funeral

Countryman Songo receives rowdy welcome from fans.

Popular sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo who is the host for 'Fire for fire' got people following him when he arrived at Ebony's funeral at the State House.

Countryman Songo who was is grief-stricken following the sudden demise of popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns on February 8 ,receives a rowdy welcome arriving today March 24, at the funeral of Ebony.

 

