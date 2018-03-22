Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Court to decide Wisa's fate on April 25


Wisa Highlife artiste to know his fate April 25

Wisa to face court over allegedly exposing his penis.

Musician Eugene Ashie, popularly known as Wisa, will know his fate on April 25, 2018.

An Accra Circuit Court has fixed April 25 to deliver its judgement in respect of the case of  Wisa, a hiplife artiste, who has been accused of displaying his penis while performing on stage.

Wisa Greid play

Wisa Greid

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku has ordered Mr Jerry Avernogbor, Wisa’s counsel to file his address by April 10.

This was after the prosecution had ended its cross-examination of Sylvanus Mawuli Ahiagble, a defence witness.

Wisa was arrested for allegedly exposing his manhood while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 24, 2015.

In the course of the show, the accused, while dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.

