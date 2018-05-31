Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Daasebre Gyamenah’s wife no longer homeless


Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless

The late Daasebre Gyamenah's wife has acquired a new home.

The Late Daasebre Gyamenah's wife has gotten an accommodation after being ejected from her home by the big brother of the late highlife musician.

Madam Amina Ibrahim, in an interview on Adom TV on Monday, April 9,2018, said she could barely have money to feed herself and her 9-year-old son.

Narrating her ordeal, she disclosed that she was leaving at a friend's house in New Town, a suburb in Accra.

READ MORE: Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose

The tema-based rapper, Criss Waddle and veteran music producer, Owusu Sekyere Adu who were moved by her stories donated GH₵ 5,000 and GH₵ 10,000 respectively to her.

According to Mike 2, the lady has been able to rent an apartment in a popular suburb of Accra.

She was allowed to use the rest of the money for her daily upkeep, he continued

