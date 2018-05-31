Daasebre Gyamenah’s wife no longer homeless

The late Daasebre Gyamenah's wife has acquired a new home.
Madam Amina Ibrahim, in an interview on Adom TV on Monday, April 9,2018, said she could barely have money to feed herself and her 9-year-old son.
Narrating her ordeal, she disclosed that she was leaving at a friend's house in New Town, a suburb in Accra.
The tema-based rapper, Criss Waddle and veteran music producer, Owusu Sekyere Adu who were moved by her stories donated GH₵ 5,000 and GH₵ 10,000 respectively to her.
According to Mike 2, the lady has been able to rent an apartment in a popular suburb of Accra.
She was allowed to use the rest of the money for her daily upkeep, he continued