Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changed


Date and venue for Ebony's funeral changed

The late Ebony Reigns died on February 8 after being involved in a fatal car crash.

The venue and date for the final funeral rites of the late Ebony Reigns have reportedly been changed.

The family of the late singer initially confirmed that her funeral will be held at the Independence Square (Black Stars Square).

 The date for her burial was also set at March 17, 2018 after her one-week memorial was successfully marked in Dansoman, Accra.

However, it has now been revealed that Ebony there has been a change in the arrangements, with the venue and date of her final funeral rites postponed by a week.

Ghanacrusader reports that the late singer’s funeral will now be held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, with her burial date also shifted to Saturday March 24, 2018.

The late Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died on February 8 after being involved in a fatal car crash.

She died on the spot together with her personal assistant and her military bodyguard who were both travelling with her from the Brong Ahafo region.

