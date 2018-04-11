"Death prophecies put fear in people" - Stonebwoy

news

Dancehall act, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has finally opened up on Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about his death in an interview on GHOne TV.

The ‘People Dey’ crooner who spoke for about five minutes was asked if he believed in prophecies for which he answered that as long as he believes in God he believes in prophecies.

According to him, there are some behind the scenes issue that led to his wife going to the church in the first place which he is not willing to share.

Stonebwoy said he respects men of God a lot because they are God’s children, and since he believes in God when such prophecies come he pays attention to them because he believes they are coming from God.

Explaining further, Stonebwoy said when prophecies of death are made public it puts fear in people and takes the concentration of the prophecy itself away and people begin to speculate.

“First and foremost, I respect men of God a lot because they are all God’s children; so as I believe in God when such prophecies come I believed and pay heed just because I believe that it is coming from God and also trust that I will make an effort. That is how come you saw my wife in that situation although it wasn’t supposed to be that way,he said .

"What I know is that prophecies such as death and the rest when publicly broken, it puts fear in people and causes more damage and takes away the concentration of what is meant to be done, that is the situation,” he said.

Readers will recall that sometime last month, the Founder and General Overseer of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, revealed that Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, would die next year before Easter.