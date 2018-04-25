Diamond jabs Ebony's father for disrespecting Bullet

news

Ghanaian former politician Diamond Appiah has slammed another Bullet at Ebony’s father Nana Opoku Kwarteng over his constant attacks on her manager.

According to Diamond, Mr Kwarteng did not even know the whereabouts of his daughter during the time of her life when she was discovered by Bullet who turned her into a star.

Ebony’s father recently said Bullet did not write most of Ebony’s songs as he claimed but Diamond uploaded a cover of her recent album ‘Bonyfied’ (which won album of the year at the just ended VGMAs), using it to attempt to show that Bullet did indeed write most of the songs.

READ MORE: Veteran actor Psalm Adjetefio quits acting to pursue evangelism

Diamond Appiah indicated that why was Mr. Opoku silent about the album and credits while his daughter was alive and is now claiming his daughter was a good songwriter.

She wrote…

“Pls I believe this album cover was done with the consent of Ebony and she witnessed n admitted to the credentials that bullet wrote almost all the hit songs on the album. So If Mr Opoku is claiming otherwise then why didn’t He question the management before the album launch months ago? Mr Opoku Kwarteng u and I know for a fact that u had no idea of the whereabouts of your daughter before Bullet found her and made her a star. My brother brought her to my place several times n she was nothing as you sit on radio and claim. I won’t sit n watch u disrespect another man’s hustle all in.the name of greediness. Put some respect on bullets name n allow our little sister’s name to rest n stop DISGRACING HER MEMORY like this. Enough is enough. #Africans love efunu ampa”